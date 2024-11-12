Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 268.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 8.7 %

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $334.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 168.91% and a negative net margin of 888.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 91,755 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $416,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

