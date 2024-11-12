Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBIO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,260. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

