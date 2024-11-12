The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ CG opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 482.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

