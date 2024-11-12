The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GLU opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $17.44.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Oil’s Ready to Rally: 3 Stocks to Buy as the Energy Sector Heats
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Yum! Brands vs. McDonald’s: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The S&P 500 Can Gain 20% and Hit 7,400: Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.