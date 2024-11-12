The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $164.04 and last traded at $163.54, with a volume of 27562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,782,214.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,303 shares of company stock worth $6,306,926. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

