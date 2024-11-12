The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Middleby worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Middleby by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Middleby by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $118.32 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

