The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 93.95 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,365.10 and a beta of 0.22. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of GBX 93.10 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.20 ($1.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 135 ($1.74) to GBX 130 ($1.67) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

