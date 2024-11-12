The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.