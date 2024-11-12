Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $373,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,125. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $546.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $592.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.11 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

