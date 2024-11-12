Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance
Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.
About Tomra Systems ASA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tomra Systems ASA
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.