Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

About Tomra Systems ASA

(Get Free Report)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.