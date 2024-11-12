Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

About Tomra Systems ASA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.