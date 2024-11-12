Total Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 939 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after buying an additional 304,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $211.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.68. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.35 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 97.23%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

