Total Investment Management Inc. Has $374,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,130.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,745. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

