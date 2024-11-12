Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,108 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Silver Trust worth $29,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

