Traders Purchase Large Volume of EVgo Call Options (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,921 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average daily volume of 6,588 call options.
EVgo Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of EVGO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,182,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
