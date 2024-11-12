Traders Purchase Large Volume of EVgo Call Options (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,921 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average daily volume of 6,588 call options.

EVgo Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of EVGO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,182,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial raised EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

