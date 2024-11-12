Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Pete Redfern Buys 249,218 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Pete Redfern bought 249,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £2,001,220.54 ($2,575,241.98).

Travis Perkins Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 803.50 ($10.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,975.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 687 ($8.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 976 ($12.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 883.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 856.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.16) to GBX 910 ($11.71) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($10.29) to GBX 880 ($11.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.16) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

