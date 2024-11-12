TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 403975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35.

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after acquiring an additional 286,770 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,042,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

