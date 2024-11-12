Trio-Tech International (TRT) Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter: Press Release Date 11/12/2024

Trio-Tech International, a California-based company, recently disclosed its financial performance for the fiscal quarter concluded on September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on November 12, 2024, detailing its financial outcomes for the period in question. The press release in its entirety can be found as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing.

The information disclosed in this statement, along with the attached exhibit, is being provided for informational purposes and is not considered as being formally “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor is it subject to the legal obligations outlined in that section. Also, this information will not be integrated by reference into any submissions under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, despite any general incorporation language in such submissions.

The filing also indicates that the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Srinivasan Anitha, signed the report on behalf of Trio-Tech International on November 12, 2024.

Furthermore, the document includes a press release from Trio-Tech International dated November 12, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1), covering the specifics of the financial results in the reported quarter.

Investors and stakeholders can access the complete details of Trio-Tech International’s financial standing and quarterly performance through the official SEC filing and the included press release.

This report has been submitted in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as confirmed by the authorized signatory of Trio-Tech International, Srinivasan Anitha, Chief Financial Officer.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

