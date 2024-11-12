Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 14,119,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 15,732,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 8.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 24.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $9,564,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
