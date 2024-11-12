Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,722 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,017,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,231 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $65,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,307 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.