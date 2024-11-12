Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $117.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

