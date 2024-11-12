UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in October

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the October 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $98.25. 14,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UCB has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

