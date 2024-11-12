UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in October

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the October 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UCB Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $98.25. 14,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UCB has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96.
UCB Company Profile
