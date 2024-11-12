Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNP opened at $241.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.38 and a 200-day moving average of $238.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $208.14 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

