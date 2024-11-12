V2 Financial group LLC Sells 25 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

V2 Financial group LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,089.5% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $622.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.63 and a 200 day moving average of $546.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $572.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.