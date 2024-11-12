Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vail Resorts worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 507.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 2.2 %

MTN stock opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.83. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.26%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

