Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on VAL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Valaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VAL

Insider Activity at Valaris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

In related news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,237.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth $28,884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valaris by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its position in shares of Valaris by 14.7% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,285,000 after acquiring an additional 186,076 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 338.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 182,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth $13,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 2.4 %

VAL stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Valaris has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.