Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,565 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,810. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

