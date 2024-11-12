Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $58,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,629,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. 22,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,926. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.48 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.