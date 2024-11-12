Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.