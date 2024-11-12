Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2,050.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $297.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The stock has a market cap of $446.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.47 and a 200-day moving average of $271.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

