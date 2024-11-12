Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 50.1% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. owned about 3.63% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $1,412,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $973,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 667.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.84. 370,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,690. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

