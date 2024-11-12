Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a growth of 1,198.0% from the October 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.91.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.