Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a growth of 1,198.0% from the October 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.91.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

