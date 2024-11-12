Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $14.59 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 1.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 57.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle Company Profile



Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

