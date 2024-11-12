Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $30.71 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 2.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $30,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 96.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $647.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.54 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $881.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $830.41.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.73.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

