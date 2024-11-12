Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $51.06 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,974 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 4.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $51,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $489.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

