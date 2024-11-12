Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $133.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

