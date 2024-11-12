Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Verano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 2,124,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,185. Verano has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $546.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.64 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. Equities analysts predict that Verano will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

