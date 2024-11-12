Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
View Our Latest Report on Verano
Verano Price Performance
Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.64 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. Equities analysts predict that Verano will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verano
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.