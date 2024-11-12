Versor Investments LP Acquires 12,337 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Energizer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 64.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.73 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 857.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

