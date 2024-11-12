Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.