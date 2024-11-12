Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 933 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

