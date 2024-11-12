Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average is $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

