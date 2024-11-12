Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 541 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

