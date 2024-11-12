Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Has $7.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3,003.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,044 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $70.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

