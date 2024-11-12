Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Makes New $216,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSX opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $88.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

