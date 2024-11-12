Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 274169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $11,919,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 571,295 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 511,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

