Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $876.48 Million Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,286,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,145 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 36.57% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $876,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UITB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2,119.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 110,769 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,418,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 754.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the period.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $46.42. 17,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,579. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
