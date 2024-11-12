Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,172 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $358,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $10,806,570. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.97 on Tuesday, hitting $937.85. The company had a trading volume of 442,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,889. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $572.24 and a 12-month high of $962.00. The company has a market capitalization of $415.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $894.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $854.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $905.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

