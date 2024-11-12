Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 1,166.7% in October

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vivendi Trading Down 1.8 %

Vivendi stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 53,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

