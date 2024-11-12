Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 451.7% in October

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 451.7% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
NYSE:IDE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 153,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $11.77.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.