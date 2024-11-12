Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 451.7% in October

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 451.7% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IDE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 153,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $11.77.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1,084.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 242,856 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.