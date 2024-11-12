Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

DIS opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.