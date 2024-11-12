Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 250,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,411,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Price Performance

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,138.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 245.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 87,868 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,939,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 232,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.